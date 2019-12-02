|
Walter A. "Andy" Carswell
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Walter A. "Andy" Carswell, 63, who entered into rest December 1, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Pastor Herb Sons officiating. Private Family Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Carswell was a life-long resident of North Augusta. He was a member of Bath First Baptist Church and a retired Lead Operator with Kimberly-Clark. Mr. Carswell loved his family and friends and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
Survivors include a son, Patric Carswell; two sisters, Lisa (Mark) Phifer and Elaine (David) Gaumer both of North Augusta; two brothers, Ted Carswell, Vaucluse and Ray Carswell, Edgefield.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
