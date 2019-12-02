Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Carswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter A. "Andy" Carswell


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter A. "Andy" Carswell Obituary
Walter A. "Andy" Carswell
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Walter A. "Andy" Carswell, 63, who entered into rest December 1, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Pastor Herb Sons officiating. Private Family Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Carswell was a life-long resident of North Augusta. He was a member of Bath First Baptist Church and a retired Lead Operator with Kimberly-Clark. Mr. Carswell loved his family and friends and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
Survivors include a son, Patric Carswell; two sisters, Lisa (Mark) Phifer and Elaine (David) Gaumer both of North Augusta; two brothers, Ted Carswell, Vaucluse and Ray Carswell, Edgefield.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -