|
|
Walter "Clay" Adamson, Jr. 82, of Athens, Georgia, peacefully passed away June 13, 2019.
A native of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Mr. Adamson was the son of the late W.C. Adamson, Sr. and Montana Jackson Adamson. He was a Damn Good Dawg and graduated from the University of Georgia with a BLA and MLA in Landscape Architecture. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, Gridiron Secret Society, and a founding Presidents Club Member.
Clay is survived by his wife of 61 years, Darcel Adamson; daughter, Heather Malcom; son-in-law Mike Malcom; and grandson Clay Malcom.
A practicing landscape architect in the realm of college facilities management and design, Mr. Adamson worked with the University System of Georgia for over 30 years. Clay's extensive career as a landscape architect had him well known professionally throughout the state of Georgia. In addition, his loyal ties to family, education, and community led him to being recognized and awarded with many accolades, including a scholarship held in his name at the University of Georgia. He will forever be remembered fondly throughout the many groups he was a longstanding member of, such as, The Exchange Club of Augusta, GA, The Augusta Country Club, and First Baptist Church of Augusta.
The family will be receiving family and friends at Bernstein's Funeral Home at 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, GA, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Interment will follow at a later date at Omega Cemetery in Baxley, Georgia.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the W. Clay Adamson Experimental Learning Scholarship at The College of Environment + Design at The University of Georgia, 285 South Jackson Street, Athens, Ga 30602.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019