Walter "Papa Walt" Carroway


1948 - 2019
Walter "Papa Walt" Carroway
Clearwater, SC—Mr. Walter "Papa Walt" Carroway, 71, husband of "Granny Gale" Carroway, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6:30 until 8:30 PM. The family will be at the home of Gary Boatwright, Jr. Visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
