|
|
Walter Douglas Gregory Jr.
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Walter Douglas Gregory Jr. entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Bishop Gregory Fuller officiating. Survivors include; his mother, Helen Jones; step- father, Marvin Miller Jones; sisters, Laverne (Tony) White, Carmella (Troy) Williams; brother, Michael Jones, aunts, Elaine Hamilton, Carolyn Harris, Marjorie Swint, Patricia Green, Angela (Stanley) Moses; uncles, James Gregory Sr. , Johnny Mckinnon; and a host of other extended family and friends.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019