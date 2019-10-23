Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Walter Gregory
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Walter Douglas Gregory Jr.

Walter Douglas Gregory Jr.
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Walter Douglas Gregory Jr. entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Bishop Gregory Fuller officiating. Survivors include; his mother, Helen Jones; step- father, Marvin Miller Jones; sisters, Laverne (Tony) White, Carmella (Troy) Williams; brother, Michael Jones, aunts, Elaine Hamilton, Carolyn Harris, Marjorie Swint, Patricia Green, Angela (Stanley) Moses; uncles, James Gregory Sr. , Johnny Mckinnon; and a host of other extended family and friends.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
