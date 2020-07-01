Walter Edward Mills
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Walter Edward Mills entered into rest on Friday, June 26, 2020. Survivors includes his daughters, Pamela J.Mills, Tonia Mills, Juanita Bush; sisters, Rosa Olumuyiwa, Ella N. Curenton; 10 grandchildren; eighteen great- grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1-6 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.