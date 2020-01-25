|
Walter Hemphill, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, January 23, 2020, Walter Ruffin "Huck" Hemphill Jr., 58.
Walter, originally from Columbus Ohio, spent the last three years in Augusta. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Life, Endowment, Patron, and Benefactor of the NRA. He continued to fight for and preserve our rights to keep and bear arms. Walter was a dedicated member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed building motorcycles and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast as well as an Ohio State Fan. He also owned Radical Baggers, a motorcycle customization shop. Walter was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Walter is survived by his children: Brock Hemphill, Kyle Hemphill, Sean Hemphill, Spencer Brantley, and Stella Marie; adored granddaughter: Chloe Hemphill; significant other: Erin Pruett; brother: John Hemphill; sisters: Sheila Taylor, Jean Landuyt, and Penny Williams. He is predeceased by his parents: Walter Hemphill Sr. and Joann Hemphill; and a sister: Connie Petritis.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross officiating. The family will receive friends Monday following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor of Jan-Blaise MacEachern to : 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
