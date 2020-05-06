|
Mr. Walter Hunt "Sonny" Peacock, Jr.
Thomaston, GA—Mr. Walter Hunt Peacock, Jr., age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Willie Henderson Peacock for 44 years at the time of her death in 1996. Mr. Peacock, a lifelong resident of Thomaston, Ga., was the son of the late Walter Hunt Peacock, Sr. and Sylvia Scoles Peacock.
He graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1946 and North Georgia College in 1950 where he was a member of the tennis and basketball teams. He served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Walter was employed by Thomaston Mills for 38 years when he retired from management in 1992. He was a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club. He also served on the Thomaston Housing Authority and enjoyed his Investment Club. He drove patients in the local cancer car across the state of Georgia for treatments for many years. Mr. Peacock was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing tennis and golf.
Walter was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Thomaston. He served the church in multiple roles and committees while teaching many Sunday School classes over the years.
Sonny was a loving brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. He is survived by two sisters: Mrs. Gloria Peacock Ormand (Summerville, SC) and Georgia Peacock Wilson (Holly Hill, SC); his two sons: Walter Hunt Peacock, III (Terry) of Valdosta, Ga. and Richard Henderson Peacock (Angelyn) of Augusta, Ga.; and his four grandchildren: Kathryn Peacock Jones (Kevin), Kemper Peacock Harrison (Charlie), Georgia Dean Thomson, and Cameron Thomson.
In consideration of the current Coronavirus threat, the family will hold a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Southview Cemetery, Thomaston, Ga. with Reverend John F. Dallas officiating.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 132 Cherokee Road, Thomaston, Ga. 30286.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
