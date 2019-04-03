|
Walter "Pete" Johnson, 88, husband of Carolyn A. Johnson, entered into rest Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Crestview Baptist Church with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. He will lie in state from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Johnson, son of the late Kathleen Miller Johnson and John Edward Johnson, retired after 39 years as a shift supervisor with DuPont at the Savannah River Site. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church and an avid golfer. A true Jack-of-all-Trades, he could repair or refurbish most anything broken or in need of updating, especially furniture. He served his church and community in any way needed including repairing cars and removing trees from the church grounds.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, W. Lewis Johnson (Faye), of Augusta, Robert E. Johnson, of Martinez, and Charles B. Johnson (Judy), of Augusta; his daughter, Karen Johnson Stanford, of Augusta; his sisters, Cornelia Altee Mills, of Augusta, and Nancy Altee Weeks, of McBean; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 2632 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019