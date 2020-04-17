Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Walter Lee Parris Obituary
Walter Lee Parris
Augusta, GA—Mr. Walter Lee Parris, entered into rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Doctors Hospital.
His memories will be cherished by his mother, Mrs. Eula Martin; brothers, Clinton Martin, Clyde Martin; a devoted sister, Sylvia (Ernest) Allen; nephew, Bryant Allen, niece, Bryanne Allen and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral service will be private. Viewing is scheduled for Monday the 20th, from 2 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
