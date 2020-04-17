|
|
Walter Lee Parris
Augusta, GA—Mr. Walter Lee Parris, entered into rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Doctors Hospital.
His memories will be cherished by his mother, Mrs. Eula Martin; brothers, Clinton Martin, Clyde Martin; a devoted sister, Sylvia (Ernest) Allen; nephew, Bryant Allen, niece, Bryanne Allen and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral service will be private. Viewing is scheduled for Monday the 20th, from 2 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020