Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Lee Reese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Lee Reese Obituary
Ms. Walter Lee Hammond Reese, of Kensington Drive, W, entered into rest April 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Carey Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon L. Datson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Reese, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church where she sang on the Senior Choir and the Women of Faith Choir. She retired from the Graniteville Company after over 30 years of service.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Addie) Carter and Joe Louis (Comaletha Brigham) Carter; a daughter, Vernice Mealing; four brothers, Otis (Louise) Hammond, Alex Hammond, Harvest (Rubenia) Hammond and Theodis (Shirley) Hammond; four sisters, Mattie Hammond, Alberta Wimberley, Barbara (Henry) Smith, Jr., and Gloria (Harold) Jackson: sister-in-law, Susie Hammond; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now