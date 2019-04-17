|
Ms. Walter Lee Hammond Reese, of Kensington Drive, W, entered into rest April 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Carey Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon L. Datson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Reese, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church where she sang on the Senior Choir and the Women of Faith Choir. She retired from the Graniteville Company after over 30 years of service.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Addie) Carter and Joe Louis (Comaletha Brigham) Carter; a daughter, Vernice Mealing; four brothers, Otis (Louise) Hammond, Alex Hammond, Harvest (Rubenia) Hammond and Theodis (Shirley) Hammond; four sisters, Mattie Hammond, Alberta Wimberley, Barbara (Henry) Smith, Jr., and Gloria (Harold) Jackson: sister-in-law, Susie Hammond; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019