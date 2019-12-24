Home

Services
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Wrens Baptist Church
Walter "George" Pope


1931 - 2019
Walter "George" Pope Obituary
Walter "George" Pope
Wrens, GA—Walter "George" Pope, 88, loving husband of 65 years to the late Betty Jean Harper Pope, entered into eternal rest Monday, December 23, 2019 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Wrens Baptist Church with Rev. Carson Fellows and Rev. Scott Pope officiating. Interment will follow in the Wrens Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include his three sons, Ronnie Pope (Renee), Ken Pope (Sheila) and Scott Pope (Sandy); a sister, Elizabeth Blake; five grandchildren, Haley Weigle (Jay), Katelyn Pope, Christian Pope, Chandler Pope and Chesney Pope; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Marty Amerson, Emory Clements, Bill Newsome, Jack Phillips, Chandler Pope, Christian Pope, Jack Roberson, Ray Smith and Jay Weigle. Honorary pallbearers will be the Walter Jacobsen Sunday School Class, current and past Deacons of Wrens Baptist Church, Oliver Gay, Charles Milburn, Ed Perdue, Sam Rabun and George Samples.
In lieu of flowers, make memorials to Wrens Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 588, Wrens, GA 30833.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00–8:00PM Friday, December 27, 2019.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Walter "George" Pope.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/26/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019
