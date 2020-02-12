|
Walter Price "Brig" Young
Thomson, GA—Thomson - Mr. Walter "Brig" Young, 76, beloved husband of Mrs. Bennye McNeill Young, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in University / Augusta Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Westview Cemetery, with Rev. Alan Smith officiating.
Mr. Young was a native of San Antonio, TX, but had lived in Thomson for many years. He was retired from National Homes as a Finance Officer. He was the owner of Westside Package Store. He was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Bennye M. Young, Thomson; his daughter, K. Darby Young, Missoula, MT; his son, Benjamin M. Young, Sarasota Springs, UT; two sisters-in-law, Linda L. Young, Houston, TX and Mary M. (Richard) Dozier, Thomson; a brother-in-law, John T. (Katherine) McNeill, Jr., Thomson; and nine nieces and nephews, Katie M. (Joel) Howe, John McNeill, III., Molly D. (Jerod) McDowell, Lee Anne D. Coyle, India D. Rows, Richard L. (Erin) Dozier, Jr., Robert L. (Erica) Young, Jamie L. Young, and James W. Young.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the cemetery, prior to services.
