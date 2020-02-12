Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3695
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Price "Brig" Young


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Price "Brig" Young Obituary
Walter Price "Brig" Young
Thomson, GA—Thomson - Mr. Walter "Brig" Young, 76, beloved husband of Mrs. Bennye McNeill Young, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in University / Augusta Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Westview Cemetery, with Rev. Alan Smith officiating.
Mr. Young was a native of San Antonio, TX, but had lived in Thomson for many years. He was retired from National Homes as a Finance Officer. He was the owner of Westside Package Store. He was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Bennye M. Young, Thomson; his daughter, K. Darby Young, Missoula, MT; his son, Benjamin M. Young, Sarasota Springs, UT; two sisters-in-law, Linda L. Young, Houston, TX and Mary M. (Richard) Dozier, Thomson; a brother-in-law, John T. (Katherine) McNeill, Jr., Thomson; and nine nieces and nephews, Katie M. (Joel) Howe, John McNeill, III., Molly D. (Jerod) McDowell, Lee Anne D. Coyle, India D. Rows, Richard L. (Erin) Dozier, Jr., Robert L. (Erica) Young, Jamie L. Young, and James W. Young.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the cemetery, prior to services.
You may sign the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -