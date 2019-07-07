|
AUGUSTA - Walter Theodore Davies, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a short period of declining health. He was born on December 27, 1929 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Walter Harriman Davies and Leona Harshman Davies. Walter attended Auburn University and joined Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and later became a Mason. He was a life-long civil engineer working for DuPont Energy, Catalytic Corp., Bechtel Corp., and Westinghouse Corp. Walter was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserve in 195l. He was a past president of the Georgia Good Sam Club where he and his departed second wife, Mary, enjoyed many RV trips across the US and Canada. He was also a member of the Italian America Club of Augusta.
He was a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dad was a great provider to his family. He was a quiet, kind man with a great sense of humor, generous and loving to his family and our touchstone. He was one of the best of his generation, loyal and true.
Walter is predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Bonnie McKee and Hope Fricks, his first wife Avos Modena Freeman, his second wife Mary Lee Esposito, step-daughter Connie Frierson and a granadson, Anthony Esposito. Walter is survived by his six children, Cynthia Grizzle, Kenneth Davies, Gregory Davies (Beth), Patricia Borden (Eddie), Theresa Davies, and Christine Fletcher (Mark). He is also survived by his step-children, Betty Petrea, Tony Esposito (Janice), Charles Esposito (Antoinette), and Corine Hand (Steve); 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Westover Memorial Cemetery in Augusta with the Reverend Dave Vosseller of Lakemont Presbyterian Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parks Conservation Association (npca.org) or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019