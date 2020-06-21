Walter Thomas "Buddy" Hughes III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Walter Thomas "Buddy" Hughes, III
North Augusta, SC—Walter Thomas "Buddy" Hughes III, 56, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www,plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday, June 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved