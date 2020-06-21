Mr. Walter Thomas "Buddy" Hughes, III
North Augusta, SC—Walter Thomas "Buddy" Hughes III, 56, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www,plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday, June 22, 2020
North Augusta, SC—Walter Thomas "Buddy" Hughes III, 56, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www,plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday, June 22, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.