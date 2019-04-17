|
Waltraud" Trudy" Hempel Caulkins 79, a very loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend entered into rest on Sunday April 14, 2019. Trudy was married to the love of her life Edwin Caulkins, Sr. for 62 years until he passed away in October of 2018. Born in Mecklenburg Germany in 1939, she and her husband made their home in Augusta since 1966. Survivors include her children Rudolph Caulkins, Edwin (Angela) Caulkins, Jr, Christopher (Jennifer) Caulkins, Sr., Ernestine Moisan, Christal Ortiz ; sixteen grandchildren ; forty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Trudy was preceded in death by two daughters Kathleen Kitchens and Jaqueline Smith. Trudy held many professional titles and instilled the morals and values of family first in every aspect. Although she was a small woman; she was the strong backbone that kept her large family in line. Memorial services will be open to friends and family to be held at a later date. For details contact her son Christopher at 706-691-9393. Any condolences may be sent to 3315 Young Forest Dr., Augusta GA 30906
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019