Waltraut "Loretta" AnneMarie


1934 - 2019
Waltraut "Loretta" AnneMarie Obituary
Waltraut "Loretta" AnneMarie
Augusta, GA—Waltraut AnneMarie Hux (Loretta) passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Pruitt-Seaside Nursing Home in Pt. Wentworth, Georgia.
She was born in Ludwigshafen,Germany on October 23, 1934 to Franz and Marie Hilde Lieblang. She was married to her sweetheart,Vernon L. Hux Sr, for 42 years.
She was a faithful wife, loving mother, loving MiMi Hux to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was previously employed at the Army PX, Chatham County Humane Society,and K-Mart. She retired as a Department Manager of K-Mart. She also acquired 4500 hours of volunteer work for different pet rescues in Augusta, and Savannah,Georgia.
She is predeceased by her husband, Vernon Leon Hux, Sr.; her father and mother , Franz and Hilde Lieblang, sister Hilde Englehard, two brothers; Rolf and Dieter; and her youngest daughter Tammy Lea Boykin.
Survivors include her oldest daughter, Vicky Langford (Skeeter) of Savannah,GA.; Vernon Leon Hux, JR. of Savannah,GA; Timothy Earl Hux of Augusta,GA; and Aubrey Lee Hux of Thailand. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews in Georgia, Mississippi and Germany.
Interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. HWY 301 Glennville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Renegade Paws Rescue, Donations are accepted on line www.renegadepawsresuce.org
www.bakermccullough.com

Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/4/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
