|
|
Wanda Jacqueline Brown Neal, 77 passed away on March 11, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Tim Neal Jr., children Tim Neal III (Denise), Rhonda A. Neal Shields, Stephen A. Neal (Teresa), Raborn A. Neal and grandchildren Timothy C. Neal, Andrew M. Neal, Jacqueline E. Neal, and Catherine T. Neal. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Brown, Florrie Scott Brown-Benson and stepfather Robert N. Benson. She has been a loving homemaker for 59 years, caring mother and loyal friend to many. Jackie never met a stranger.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019