Wanda Jean Pitts
1923 - 2020
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Wanda Pitts, 97, of Pierce Ave., Thomson, GA entered into rest November 06, 2020 at Doctors Hospital.
Mrs. Pitts was born in Connerville, Oklahoma, but lived in Thomson for many years. She was the daughter of the late W. A. Waller and Mary Sliger Waller. Wanda was a homemaker, prior to being a homemaker she was in retail sales. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Wanda loved her house plants, sewing and mending clothes for her children, adored her many friends and poodle dog. She always had a good job despite not graduating high school. Mrs. Pitts worked for Bentley's Pharmacy as a clerk and pharmacy tech, and was the first girl of the family to learn how to drive. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Fain Pitts, son, Bobby Mays, two brothers and three sisters.
Left behind to cherish Wanda's memory are two daughters, Jeannie Huff and Mary Mihm (Frank); step-daughters, Denise Childress and Carol Lee; three grandchildren, Max Mays, Erin Huff and Tori Huff Florence (Racy); three great-grandchildren; Finlay Florence, Alex Florence and Ashlyn Ferris.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. No visitation is planned at this time.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wanda Pitts.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/10/2020, 11/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
