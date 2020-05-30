Wanda Lambert
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on May 29, 2020 Mrs. Wanda L. Lambert wife of the late Benjamin Franklin Lambert of Evans Ga. A private graveside service will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Chaplain Tom Kalliokoski officiating.. Mrs Lambert was a retired Bookkeeper. Survivors include one son-Danny Ray Cato of Mexico, Missouri and one daughter-Deborah Mitchell of Evans, Ga. two grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez. Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.