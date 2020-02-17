Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Edgefield First Baptist Church
Wanda Sue Timmerman


1956 - 2020
Wanda Sue Timmerman Obituary
Wanda Sue Timmerman
Edgefield, SC—Wanda Sue Timmerman, 63, daughter of the late Raymond T. and Mary Elizabeth Watkins Timmerman of Edgefield entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 11 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Edgefield First Baptist Church, with burial in Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.
Miss Timmerman was born in Greenwood, SC. She retired from Small Business Administration in Columbia, SC., was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church, and loved her family and going to the beach.
Survivors include one sister, Emily Quattlebaum; one brother, Danny (Deborah) Timmerman; a special companion, Barry Pulliam; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four-legged daughter, Precious.
Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.
The family is at the home of her parents and will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield, SC.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020
