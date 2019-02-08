The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Entered into rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Mr. Warren E. LaMar, 89, loving husband to the late Ruby LaMar.

Warren was born in Newark, NJ. He was a graduate of Boys Catholic High School in Augusta and a 1954 graduate of the University of Georgia. Warren enjoyed being a lifelong member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Warren was a proud member of the Irish American Heritage Society and a founding member of the Irish Mafia. Mr. LaMar retired as an accountant with Murray Biscuit Company.

He is survived by daughter: Cynthia LaMar Chavous and sons: Michael LaMar (Tammy) and Blaine LaMar, grandchildren: Donnie W. Chavous, Jr. (Kim), Christopher Kelly Chavous (Andrea), Sophia LaMar, Sarah LaMar, Michael LaMar, and Sally Anne LaMar, great-grandchildren: Tyler Chavous, Audrianna Chavous, Shae Chavous and Julie Kate Chavous.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Fr. Vernon Knight officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary on the Hill 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:30 until 12:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
