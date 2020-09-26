1/
Dr. Warren Lee Cook
1932 - 2020
Evans, Georgia—Dr. Warren Lee Cook, 87, died peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020 with family by his side.
Dr. Cook was born October 17, 1932 in Holland, MI., where he was raised, after graduating high school, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone during the Korean War, where he met the love of his life and married her June 25, 1955 and they were married for 55 years. He and his wife both earned their Bachelors degree at Michigan State University, He earned his Masters and Doctorate in Microbiology at Syracuse University. He was a Professor in Microbiology at Georgia State University, most of his life. His family was his first priority, he also loved Exercising, Golf, Tennis, Reading, his garden and Bridge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Evelyn Cook and an infant son.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Clark Cook, sons, Greg Cook (Kimberly) of Evans, Georgia; Keith Cook (Stephanie) Cook of Eagle River, Alaska; daughter, Gretchen Sager (Karl) of Cartersville, Georgia; brother, Ken Cook, Holland, MI; sister, Carol Ann Eggebeem (Bob) of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Brent & Brian Sager, Sarah Phoebe, John Clark, Grant, Polly & Pearsyn Cook, Kyla, Claire and Ava Cook.
A memorial service will be held today, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans, Georgia.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
