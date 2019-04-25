|
|
Warren Weir Stewart, Sr., 89, entered into rest on April 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Kabler Stewart. He is also survived by a son, Warren Weir Stewart, Jr. of Hephzibah, Georgia; a daughter, Nancy Stewart Emory (husband, Phil) from Rosman, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Phillip Ryan Emory (Melanie) of Macon, Georgia and Laurie Emory Burrell (Trey) of Central, South Carolina; and three great grandchildren, Allie Grace Emory and Bella Faith Emory from Macon and Hank Edwin Burrell of Central. Mr. Stewart was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Max Stewart, his beloved Aunt Irene Stewart Baker, brothers, Hayward, and Jimmie Stewart, step brothers, Ernest Slaton and Judge Ed Slaton, all of Augusta.
Mr. Stewart graduated from Richmond Academy. He then graduated from Lynchburg College in 1950 where he was active in sports, lettered in tennis and worked as the Physical Director at the Richmond Virginia YMCA. He met his wife at college. He served in the US Army overseas during the Korea War. He returned to Augusta in 1952 and worked for DuPont and Westinghouse until his retirement.
Mr. Stewart was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church where he was an usher captain. He officiated football and basketball games for the Georgia High School Association to include many state tournaments. He officiated Augusta College basketball as well. He was a member of the American Legion Post 205, VFW post 3200 and a past Exalted Ruler of The Elks lodge 205 and State District Deputy. Mr. Stewart judged the Youth Leadership scholarship program and provided scholarships to many college bound youth leaders.
Devoted husband, Warren, desires to have a joint memorial service at the passing of his beloved wife, Martha, at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church with committal in the church yard. This will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019