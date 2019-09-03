Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Garnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Wren Garnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Wren Garnett Obituary
Mr. Warren Wren Garnett
Clarks Hill, SC—Mr. Warren Wren "Cool Daddy" Garnett, of Dew Drop Inn Road, entered into rest August 31, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church, Appling, GA with the Rev. Winston Oliphant officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Garnett, a native of Columbia County was a member of Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church. He was a 1963 graduate of Harlem High School.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Marshall Garnett; two sons, Tyrone Garnett and Timothy (Natasha) Garnett; two daughters, Amelodie (James) Garnett-Wigginsand Rotorya (Adam) Williams; brothers, James (Maryann) McCladdie, Gordon (Cynthia) McCladdie and Coy (Gloria) McCladdie; sisters, Carrie Bennings, Gracie McCladdie, Brently (Lester) Pollard, Renee (Jackie) Dunn and Stacey McCladdie; grandchildren, Nastacia Garnett, Tamina Dyers, Nakayla Garnett, Nakya Garnett, Natalie Garnett, James D. Wiggins and Montero Wiggins; great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may vist the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now