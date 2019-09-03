|
Mr. Warren Wren Garnett
Clarks Hill, SC—Mr. Warren Wren "Cool Daddy" Garnett, of Dew Drop Inn Road, entered into rest August 31, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church, Appling, GA with the Rev. Winston Oliphant officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Garnett, a native of Columbia County was a member of Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church. He was a 1963 graduate of Harlem High School.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Marshall Garnett; two sons, Tyrone Garnett and Timothy (Natasha) Garnett; two daughters, Amelodie (James) Garnett-Wigginsand Rotorya (Adam) Williams; brothers, James (Maryann) McCladdie, Gordon (Cynthia) McCladdie and Coy (Gloria) McCladdie; sisters, Carrie Bennings, Gracie McCladdie, Brently (Lester) Pollard, Renee (Jackie) Dunn and Stacey McCladdie; grandchildren, Nastacia Garnett, Tamina Dyers, Nakayla Garnett, Nakya Garnett, Natalie Garnett, James D. Wiggins and Montero Wiggins; great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may vist the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019