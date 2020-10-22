Wayne Allan Butts
Dearing, GA—Boneville, GA – Mr. Wayne Allan Butts, 70, of Boneville Circle Dearing, Georgia, entered into rest October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Butts was born in Great Bend, Kansas, but has lived in various places before making Boneville his home in 2007. Wayne was retired as the owner/operator of D and M Trucking with over 40 years of truck driving. He won truck driver of the year in 1975 and was very proud of that. If you knew Mr. Butts you had a friend. He liked everyone and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Wayne was a Vietnam Veteran and had a passion for helping veterans in need. He was an avid outdoors man and a member of the NRA. When asked how you would describe Mr. Butts, it was often said he was a great husband, father, grandpa, and friend, with a great sense of humor. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Joseph O. Butts & Carolyn J. (Unruh) Butts; youngest son, Gavin Wayne Butts; brother, Robert; and Sister Dorothy Ann.
Left behind to cherish Mr. Butts memory is his wife, Donna Moore Butts; sons, Jerry, Christopher, Joseph & daughter, Cassandra; brothers, Howard Butts and Lonnie Cline; grandchildren, Alexander, Maria, Luna, Saige, Jayson, Willow, Gage, Indigo, Jassmyn, Marissa and Nathan.
Graveside services will be held at 11: a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Larron Pilgrim officiating.
Because of COVID-19, the family will not host visitation, but you are welcome and encouraged to sign the guest book in his honor.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Wayne Allan Butts.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/20