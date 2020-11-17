1/1
Wayne Allen Bailey
1971 - 2020
Wayne Allen Bailey
Martinez, Ga.—It is with much sadness that the family of Wayne Allen Bailey, Born 17 September 1971, announce his passing on November 13th, 2020 at his residence at the age of 49. Wayne was born on Fort Gordon, Ga and was a lifelong resident of Martinez, Ga. His infectious laugh brought much happiness to those who knew him. Wayne was a lifelong UGA fan and nothing pleased him more than watching them play, he loved his DAWGS. He was a faithful member of The Episcopal Church of Our Savior in Martinez, where he had served as Alter Boy in his younger years.
Survivors include his Mother Katrina Bailey, sister Geri B. Ashe (Bryan) his brother Robert G. Bailey, beloved nieces: Brenna Ashe, Katie Ashe and Abby Ashe, step nephews: David (Angel) Ashe, Chris (Tavish) Ashe and Brandon (Alee) Ashe. His favorite Aunt Sheila Carpenter, and Uncle Mark Hoek (Janet) And many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Father Richard Bailey, Paternal Grandparents: Pearl and Lige Bailey, and maternal Grandparents: Emmy and Gerrit Hoek. Special thanks go out to Jackie Lee, from Trinity Hospice, for her devoted care to Wayne and his Mother during his illness. Also, a big thank you to the Staff of the Oncology Clinic at Fort Gordon.
The family will be holding a private memorial service this weekend (Saturday 21 November 2020), and a celebration of Wayne's life at a later date.
If so desired, memorial gifts may
be made to the Church of Our Savior, 4227 Columbia Road, Martinez, Ga 30907 and Wayne Bailey @ Easter Seal, Ega,1500 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta Ga, 30904.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
