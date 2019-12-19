Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumming Grove Baptist Church
Wayne D. Blount
Augusta, GA—Mr. Wayne Daryl Blount, 58, entered into rest on December 13, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cumming Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Blount and Laura Mae Tutt. He is survived by his children: Shateria (Robert) Patterson, Atlanta, Ga., Shamel (Tarajsah) Blount, Norcross, Ga., Ashley Blount, Stone Mountain, Ga., Victoria Blount, Atlanta, Ga., and Briana Blount, Augusta, Ga.; brother: Elvin Blount, Augusta, Ga.; aunt: Frances Alexander, Augusta, Ga. and a host of loving relatives. Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
