Mr. Wayne Curtis Dietschler
Appling, GA—Mr. Wayne Curtis Dietschler, of Appling, GA, entered in to rest Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Wayne was born to parents Charles and Melba Dietschler on April 13, 1956 in Augusta, Ga. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Debra Dietschler and Father Charles Dietschler and survived by his mother; Melba Dietschler of Appling, Ga, son; Greg Hall and wife Samantha of Appling, Ga; sister; Joann Mosley and husband Tommy of Appling, Ga, brother; Steve Dietschler and wife Deborah of Evans, Ga and a granddaughter Abigail Hall.
Wayne was known for his love of the water, fishing, boats of all sorts and neighbors alike. Never one to stay indoors and by all who know him well his whit and generous heart. Wayne was a Navy Veteran and gave over 40 years of service as a Federal staff member. Wayne's faith relied upon Christ as his Lord and Savior.
A memorial for family and close friends will be held at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5970 Cobbham Rd, Appling, Ga on Thursday, July 25th at 3:00pm.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 24 to July 25, 2019