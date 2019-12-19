|
Wayne D. Blount
Augusta, GA—Mr. Wayne Daryl Blount, 58, entered into rest on December 13, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cumming Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Blount and Laura Mae Tutt. He is survived by his children: Shateria (Robert) Patterson, Atlanta, Ga., Shamel (Tarajsah) Blount, Norcross, Ga., Ashley Blount, Stone Mountain, Ga., Victoria Blount, Atlanta, Ga., and Briana Blount, Augusta, Ga.; brother: Elvin Blount, Augusta, Ga.; aunt: Frances Alexander, Augusta, Ga. and a host of loving relatives. Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019