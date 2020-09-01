1/
Wayne Franklin DeWeese
Marietta, GA—Graveside Services for Mr. Wayne Franklin DeWeese, 89, who entered into rest September 1, 2020 will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Jackson Memorial Park, Pastor Allen Cantrell officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. DeWeese was born in Franklin, NC. He served his country in the United States Army and worked as a chemist at the Savannah River Plant for over 25 years. Mr. DeWeese was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Elsie DeWeese.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice Edna DeWeese; daughter, Donna (Roger) DeWeese Cook; sons, Stephen (Susan) DeWeese and Roger DeWeese; grandchildren, Justin Cook, Elliott Cook, Lauren (Donovan) Quesenberry, Ryan DeWeese, Sarah DeWeese, Justin Franklin DeWeese, Elliott Grayson DeWeese; great grandchildren, Grace Quesenberry and Donovan Quesenberry.
Memorials may be made to Jackson Bible Church, 102 McElmurray Farm Road, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
