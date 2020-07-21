Wayne Greenway
Augusta, GA—Wayne Zade Greenway, 63, entered into rest Monday, July 13, 2020.
A native of Augusta, Wayne was a 1976 graduate of Westside High School and was a forklift operator at TRW for many years. His hobbies included collecting sports memorabilia, autographs and fishing. Wayne served as a volunteer coach for West Augusta Little League and he was also an avid fan of the Augusta Futurity. He was a Baptist and grew up attending Crawford Ave. Baptist Church. Wayne never met a stranger and was loved by many. He was often referred to as a "Gentle Giant."
Family members include his parents: the late Jack Z. Greenway and Eleanor Maryott Greenway of Augusta; brothers: Alfred C. Brown (Petrea) of Encinitas, CA, Philip N. Brown of Marietta, GA, Paul H. Greenway (Corinthia) of Martinez, GA, and Jack Glenn Greenway of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Randy Byrd officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 225 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 550 South Tower, Atlanta, GA 30303.
