Wayne Greenway
Wayne Greenway
Augusta, GA—Wayne Zade Greenway, 63, entered into rest Monday, July 13, 2020.
A native of Augusta, Wayne was a 1976 graduate of Westside High School and was a forklift operator at TRW for many years. His hobbies included collecting sports memorabilia, autographs and fishing. Wayne served as a volunteer coach for West Augusta Little League and he was also an avid fan of the Augusta Futurity. He was a Baptist and grew up attending Crawford Ave. Baptist Church. Wayne never met a stranger and was loved by many. He was often referred to as a "Gentle Giant."
Family members include his parents: the late Jack Z. Greenway and Eleanor Maryott Greenway of Augusta; brothers: Alfred C. Brown (Petrea) of Encinitas, CA, Philip N. Brown of Marietta, GA, Paul H. Greenway (Corinthia) of Martinez, GA, and Jack Glenn Greenway of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Randy Byrd officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 225 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 550 South Tower, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Inurnment
10:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
July 22, 2020
I had known Wayne since elementary school. He indeed was the Gentle Giant. A sweet, funny and caring guy. It was always a joy talking with him; always so happy and full of life.
You are all in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time.
Patricia Guay Horne
