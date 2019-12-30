|
|
Wayne Johnston
Evans, GA—Entered into rest peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019, Wayne Frank Johnston, 65, husband of Mary Nell Ayers Johnston.
Mr. Johnston was born in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of Luther High in Chicago. He moved to Macon, GA in 1977 and married his wife, Mary Nell in 1978. They moved to Augusta in 1982. Wayne worked as a project manager for AL Adams, then as a Facilities Manager at Club Car and Richmond County Board of Education. He was a member of the Board of Trustees while attending Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and a council member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Wayne enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including woodworking, traveling, photography, the beach, diving, and spending time with his family.
He was well loved by his grandchildren. He shared time with them playing games, puzzles, and watching nature shows. His loved ones will continue to live by his words, "Plan the dive. Dive the plan."
In addition to his loving wife, Wayne is survived by his son Jeremy Johnston (Brittany) of Evans; daughter Laurie Fortier (Cyrille) of Grovetown; and grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Elle, Blake, and Wren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Johnston, mother, Ester Johnston, and brother, Robert R. Johnston.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church with Pastor David Keener officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund: 1701 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020