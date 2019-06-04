|
|
Mr. Wayne Lanier Jackson, 78, entered into rest June 2, 2019.
Mr. Jackson was a lifelong resident of Hancock and Warren County, making his home in Mitchell, GA. He was a member of Long Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Ruth Toulson Jackson.
Survivors include his 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Long Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Wayne Lanier Jackson.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019