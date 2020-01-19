|
Wayne McCorkle
Thomson, GA—Mr. Randall Wayne McCorkle, 74, of Central Rd. Thomson, GA entered into rest January 18, 2020 at University Hospital- McDuffie.
Mr. McCorkle was the son of the late Chesley McCorkle and the late Lillian Whitaker McCorkle and was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County. He worked 11 years with the McDuffie Progress in Thomson, 15 years at Streeter Printing and retired as the owner and operator of McCorkle Printing. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church and enjoyed working on old cars and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Vanessa Whitaker McCorkle; sons, Ronald Wayne McCorkle (Rae), Phillip McCorkle (Lisa); daughter, Claudia McCorkle Bowick (Donald); brothers, James McCorkle, G. C. McCorkle, and Warren McCorkle; grandchildren, Thomas Bowick, Clifford Bowick, Whitney McCorkle, Travis McCorkle; great grandchildren, T. J. Bowick, William Bowick, Gauge McCorkle, Clayton Bowick, and Skylar Purvis. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Land officiating. Interment will follow in the Silver Run Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Wayne McCorkle.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020