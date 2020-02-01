Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Wayne N. Morgan Jr.

Wayne N. Morgan, Jr.
Beech Island, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Wayne N. Morgan, Jr., 76, who entered into rest January 31, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel.
Mr. Morgan was a native of Thomson, Georgia, having made the Beech Island-North Augusta area his home. He was a 1961 graduate of Thomson High School and attended Georgia Tech. Mr. Morgan began his automotive career of over 50 years with the family business, Morgan Auto Sales of Thomson, and retired as an Auto Wholesale Dealer. He had served in the National Guard Reserves.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Linda N. Morgan; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne N. and Dana Morgan, III, Evans; a brother, Gary Morgan, Atlanta. Mr. Morgan was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Beulah Morgan and two brothers, Glenn Morgan and Donald Morgan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
