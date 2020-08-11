Wayne Paulos "Paul" Yost
North Augusta, SC—Wayne Paulos Yost, known by all that loved and knew him as Paul, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, on August 5, 2020.
Paul was very dedicated to academia and was currently working towards a DNP as a Nurse Anesthetist at Augusta University. Previously, Paul earned a BA in Peace and Conflict Studies, BS in Spanish Education, and MS in nursing from Guilford College and Augusta University respectively.
Failure was not an option for Paul. He would invest countless hours and endless energy into learning new skills. Most recently, he was learning to play Townes Van Zandt's, "If I Needed You" on his baritone ukulele.
Paul was happiest outdoors, doing activities such as boating, kayaking, and hiking. He was particularly fond of the night sky and loved to share his celestial knowledge with others. Most of all, Paul and his wife loved spending their free time on their little white boat on Clarks Hill lake.
Paul is survived by his wife, Christan Yost, his father and mother Wayne and Dianne Yost, his sisters Lara Yost and Andrea Calkins and her husband Jeremy, and niece and nephews Chase Yost, and Skylar and Jacob Calkins. Paul was so very loved and treasured. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and pets.
Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday, August 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian on Telfair Street at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cat Haven at the McCormick County Humane Society or Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Paul's family requests all attendees wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits