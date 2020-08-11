1/1
Wayne Paulos "Paul" Yost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Paulos "Paul" Yost
North Augusta, SC—Wayne Paulos Yost, known by all that loved and knew him as Paul, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, on August 5, 2020.
Paul was very dedicated to academia and was currently working towards a DNP as a Nurse Anesthetist at Augusta University. Previously, Paul earned a BA in Peace and Conflict Studies, BS in Spanish Education, and MS in nursing from Guilford College and Augusta University respectively.
Failure was not an option for Paul. He would invest countless hours and endless energy into learning new skills. Most recently, he was learning to play Townes Van Zandt's, "If I Needed You" on his baritone ukulele.
Paul was happiest outdoors, doing activities such as boating, kayaking, and hiking. He was particularly fond of the night sky and loved to share his celestial knowledge with others. Most of all, Paul and his wife loved spending their free time on their little white boat on Clarks Hill lake.
Paul is survived by his wife, Christan Yost, his father and mother Wayne and Dianne Yost, his sisters Lara Yost and Andrea Calkins and her husband Jeremy, and niece and nephews Chase Yost, and Skylar and Jacob Calkins. Paul was so very loved and treasured. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and pets.
Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday, August 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian on Telfair Street at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cat Haven at the McCormick County Humane Society or Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Paul's family requests all attendees wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved