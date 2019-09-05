|
|
Wayne "Peck" Pilcher Dawson
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Wayne "Peck" Pilcher Dawson, 56, entered into rest on September 2, 2019.
Mr. Dawson, long-time resident of McDuffie County, was the son of the late William "Bill" Robert Dawson and Edna Dye Dawson. He retired from Thiele Kaolin after 25 years of service as a maintenance mechanic. Mr. Dawson was an outdoorsman who, alongside his dogs loved hunting and fishing and was a Methodist by faith. Peck appreciated music of all sorts and enjoyed attending shows with his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Terri Lynn Dawson; son, Nicholas Dawson of Thomson, GA; daughter, Kristian Dawson of Thomson, GA; mother, Edna Dawson; and brother, William Allen Dawson (Sandra) of Gibson, GA.
No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, any monetary contributions can be sent to Manna, Inc. of Thomson, GA in memory of Peck.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Wayne "Peck" Dawson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019