Wayne "Boseephus" Rickenbaker
Hephzibah, GA—Wayne "Boseephus" Rickenbaker, 50, husband of Pamela Rickenbaker, entered into rest Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Raborn officiating.
Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Mr. Rickenbaker, son of the late Irene Crump and Joseph Rickenbaker, was an Insulator Helper with Columbia Nitrogen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Rickenbaker, and his grandson, Charles Joseph Rickenbaker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bridgette and Chris, Richard and Holly, Christopher, Miranda and Gary, Thomas Thompson, Caleb Dixon, and Jason Pritchard; his sibings, Kira and Niel, Richard, and Todd; and by his grandchildren, Amelia, Marissa, Olivia, Charles, Alexis, Emily, Tristan, and Christian.
Pallbearers will be Kira Cantey, Gary Rickenbaker, Caleb Dixon, Richard Thompson, Christopher Jones, and Jason Pritchard.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020