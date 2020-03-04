Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Rickenbaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne "Boseephus" Rickenbaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne "Boseephus" Rickenbaker Obituary
Wayne "Boseephus" Rickenbaker
Hephzibah, GA—Wayne "Boseephus" Rickenbaker, 50, husband of Pamela Rickenbaker, entered into rest Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Raborn officiating.
Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Mr. Rickenbaker, son of the late Irene Crump and Joseph Rickenbaker, was an Insulator Helper with Columbia Nitrogen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Rickenbaker, and his grandson, Charles Joseph Rickenbaker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bridgette and Chris, Richard and Holly, Christopher, Miranda and Gary, Thomas Thompson, Caleb Dixon, and Jason Pritchard; his sibings, Kira and Niel, Richard, and Todd; and by his grandchildren, Amelia, Marissa, Olivia, Charles, Alexis, Emily, Tristan, and Christian.
Pallbearers will be Kira Cantey, Gary Rickenbaker, Caleb Dixon, Richard Thompson, Christopher Jones, and Jason Pritchard.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/05/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -