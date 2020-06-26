Wayne Timothy Brown
Blythe, Georgia—Mr. Wayne Timothy Brown entered into rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three brothers, George A. Brown, Karl (Tessie) Brown, Blythe, GA, and Wilmer (Beverly) Brown Jr., Hephzibah, GA; one sister, Jeanette Neal, Blythe, GA; and one aunt, Gladys Brown, Augusta, GA, as well as a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Spring Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hephzibah, GA, Social distancing protocols will be observed.
Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, Ga.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/27/20 06/28/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.