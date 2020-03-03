|
Wendell Earl Moore
Augusta, GA—Wendell Earl Moore, 75, beloved husband of 52 years of the late Martha DeBrada Moore, entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Central Christian Church with Dr. Scott W. Moore and Rev. Steve Croft officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Moore served his country proudly in Vietnam with the 319th Transportation Army Reservists Division. He worked for 38 years with JB White Department Store, where he managed the display department and produced special events. Mr. Moore was an elder and Sunday School teacher at Central Christian Church. He was an avid craftsman who enjoyed working around the house. Mr. Moore loved playing baseball in his youth and also enjoyed fishing, and camping.
Mr. Moore is survived by his children, Scott Moore (Dory) of Alto, GA, Brian Moore of Gainsville, GA, and Wendy Moore of Athens, GA; his grandchildren, Nathan and Madilyn Moore; and by his brothers, Glenn Moore (Carol) and Jerry Moore (Betty).
Pallbearers will be Claude Andrews, Steve Willard, Butch Lord, Carter Munford, Frank Thomas, and Ed Gilliland. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the 319th Transportation Army Reservists Division and members of the Homemakers Sunday School Class.
If so desired memorials may be made to Forces United (formerly the Augusta Warrior Project), 701 Greene Street, Augusta, GA, 30901.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
