Dr. Wendell Ray Tanner
Augusta, GA—Dr. Wendell Ray Tanner, 79, husband of Anita Woodruff Tanner, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Rev. John Jenkins officiating.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Tanner is survived by his children, Douglas Ray Tanner (Kimberly), Myra Christina Sellers (Jerry), Cynthia June Thomas, and Jonathan Herbert Tanner; his step-children, Lee Armstrong (Jenny) and Mary Roberson (Robbie); sister, Sibyl Tanner Scales (Doug); grandchildren, Ryan, Paxton, Collin, Mara and Steven; step-grandchildren, Katy, Alice, Joshua and Arthur; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Emersyn, Marissa and Andrew; and step-grandchildren, Maysilee and Gwendolyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Curtis Tanner and Eunice Douglas Tanner; and by his brothers, John Curtis Tanner, Jr, Harold Benny Tanner and Charles Quincy Tanner.
Dr. Tanner was a graduate of Bacon County High School (Alma, GA) and Georgia Southern College (Statesboro, GA). He was a social studies teacher and a guidance counselor before going into administration. Dr. Tanner served in multiple Georgia school districts before retiring from Lucy C. Laney High School. During his career he also served as a Baptist minister. At the time of death he was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree Street NE, Harris Tower, Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA, 30303
