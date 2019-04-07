Home

Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Wesley D. English Obituary
Wesley D. English, age 63, of Augusta entered into rest on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Arlington Burial and Cremation. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
