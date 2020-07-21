Wesley "Darryl" Tankersley
Harlem, GA—Wesley "Darryl" Tankersley, 55, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at University Hospital after a lengthy illness of heart disease.
Darryl grew up in Evans and graduated from Evans High School. He attended Augusta Technical College and was self employed as an electrician. Darryl was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Columbia County Game and Fish Club. In his spare-time, he enjoyed fishing and riding his motorbike.
He was preceded in death by his son: Wesley D. Tankersley, Jr; father: Luther Tankersley and brother: Ronald Tankersley. Darryl is survived by his mother: Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Tankersley; brother: Russell Tankersley (Sherri); sister: Glenda McIntosh (Mike); nieces: Sarah Smith and Jessica Tankersley; nephew: Jeffery McIntosh (Jesse); uncle: Norman Tankersley and aunts: Elizabeth Smith, Patti Tankersley and Evelyn Ayers (David).
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Chaplain Robert Thompson officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
