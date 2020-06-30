Whitney Bradley
North Augusta, SC—Entered into rest on Monday, June 29, 2020, Whitney Leon Bradley, 63.
Whitney served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Shipping Coordinator at U.S. Battery. A faithful member of New Life Church, he was led to create his own street ministry. Whitney was a loyal UGA fan.
Family members include his daughters: Sharon Old (Justin), Karen Gerard (Christopher); son: Kyle Bradley; five grandchildren; and brother: Mason Bradley (Becky). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Richard Bradley and Mrs. Edith Burgstett Bradley.
The funeral service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son, attendees are encouraged to wear UGA colors. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Columbia, SC at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/01/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
