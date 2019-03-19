|
Wilbur Harrington Beaman, age 91, passed away in Augusta on March 13, 2019. He was born April 04, 1927 in Green County, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee Beaman and Mable Walston Beaman. Brothers, Stuart Percy Beaman ( Ret, Captain USN ), Norman Jewell Beaman ( Ret. USN Petty Officer first class ), Troy Beaman, (Army E-5 WWII). He leaves behind a brother Arthur Leonard Beaman ( Lieutenant commander WWII USN ) and sisters Lois Kent, and Addie Dwight Manning. Beaman was an Master Chief petty officer- Aviation Boatswain Mate (ABCM). He was a combat veteran who saw action in the Pacific campaign, Korea, and Vietnam. During the Korean war he was the fuel chief for Ensign Jesse Brown who was the first African American aviator (Fighter Squadron 32). They became good friends as they were both sons of sharecroppers. Both served on the USS Leyte (CV-32). Ensign Brown was killed in combat when his F4U-4 Corsair was shot down in the mountains of North Korea. Beaman proudly served on the USS Leyte (CVA-32), the USS Yorktown (CVA-10) and the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA-42). He can be justly proud of serving his country with faithfulness and honor during his distinguished career. After his retirement he went back to school and graduated from Georgia Military College with a degree in Business Administration. He then worked for the Veterans Administration for five years mentoring veterans in regards to their benefits. He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his five children; sons David Lynn Beaman, William Clayton Beaman, Thaddeus Walston Beaman, Patrick Lee Beaman, and daughter Paula Fern Green. Grandchildren; Tony Alan Henthorn, Justine Beaman, Patrick Beaman, Roger Wilbur Beaman, Rayla Breanna Green, Emily Eufaula Beaman, Hanna Bayldon Beaman, Maxwell Harrington Beaman, William Beaman, Savannah Cora Beaman, Jacqueline Beaman as well as one great grandchild, Atlas Hugh Beaman. The family would like to thank all the employees at the Georgia War Veterans nursing home and give special acknowledgment to the following: Ms. Kay Roland (RN), Head nurse at the Georgia War Veterans nursing home for her over all leadership. Ms. Beverly Moore (RN), Head nurse 4th floor for her leadership and the smart, thoughtful decisions that she made regarding his health. Ms. Maefield Streetman ( Events coordinator, 4th floor) for always brightening his and everyone else's day. Ms. Loraine Deiz (CNA, 4th floor) for always keeping a close watch over our father. Ms. Aletheia Howard (CNA, 4th floor) for her professional, kind, and compassionate way that she took care of our father as if he was her father. She will always be in his heart. And Ms. Jeannie Little ( Transportation ), They had a wonderful friendship, She too, will always be in his heart.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Thursday the 21st of March at the Elliot Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Burial with full military honors to include pallbearer Retired Army First Sergeant Willie Lewis Payne - his close friend and buddy, will follow at Hillcrest cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019