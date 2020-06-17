Wilbur "Wil Mo" Hughes
Wilbur (Wil Mo) Hughes
Augusta, GA—Wilbur (Wil Mo) Hughes entered in to rest on June 15, 2020 at the Azalea Health & Rehabilitation Center. The final viewing/home going will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at the C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home at 3:00-5:00pm.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 18, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
