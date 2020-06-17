Wilbur (Wil Mo) Hughes
Augusta, GA—Wilbur (Wil Mo) Hughes entered in to rest on June 15, 2020 at the Azalea Health & Rehabilitation Center. The final viewing/home going will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at the C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home at 3:00-5:00pm.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 18, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.