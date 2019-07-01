|
|
Wilbur Lee Edgar (90), surrounded by family, transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on the 29th of June, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, with Reverend Perry Key officiating. The family will receive visitors Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 57 Years, Gloria Raborn Edgar; his children, Mark Lee Edgar of Atlanta, Christine Lynn Fulton of North Augusta, and Kimberly Edgar Stripling (Craig) of North Augusta; Grandchildren, Richard Bradley Boatright of Charleston, Zachary Whittaker Burch of Statesboro, Joseph Burch of Tignall, and Christopher Zane Stripling of North Augusta. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, M.C. Raborn (Yvonne), James Raborn, Allen Raborn, and Steve Raborn (Ann), sisters-in-law Linda Raborn and Lillian Stembridge(Tom), nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Some of his last words were, "I love God and I love my family. We will meet again someday."
Wilbur is preceded in death by his parents, Levi Julian and Odelle Greeson Edgar; his brothers, Royce A. Edgar, Rozzie N. Edgar, James Billy Edgar, and John Thomas "Gus" Edgar; and sister, Mary Ellen Edgar Bonanno.
Wilbur graduated from the Academy of Richmond County in 1947 and received his Bachelors of Business Administration from Augusta College. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and retired as an accountant from E.I. DuPont. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. He spent life enjoying time with his family, feeding his birds, and working on garden and farm tractors.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3965 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 1, 2019