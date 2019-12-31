|
Wilena Williams
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Wilena Williams entered into rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Augusta H. Hall Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her son, Kelvin Williams, sister, Leola Walker and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020