Wilena Williams
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Wilena Williams entered into rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Augusta H. Hall Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her son, Kelvin Williams, sister, Leola Walker and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
