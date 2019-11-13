Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Wilfred Charles "Granchuck" Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Wilfred Charles "Granchuck" Hunt Obituary
Reverend Wilfred Charles Hunt "Granchuck"
Augusta, Georgia—Reverend Wilfred Charles Hunt "Granchuck", 91, entered into rest Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM from Burns Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will follow in Alleluia Cemetery, Dearing, GA.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, from 5;00 until 7:00 PM followed by his Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/14/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -