|
|
Reverend Wilfred Charles Hunt "Granchuck"
Augusta, Georgia—Reverend Wilfred Charles Hunt "Granchuck", 91, entered into rest Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM from Burns Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will follow in Alleluia Cemetery, Dearing, GA.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, from 5;00 until 7:00 PM followed by his Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/14/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019