Evans, GA—It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Rev. Dr. Wilhelmena Grant of Evans, GA (formerly of Asheville, NC), who was interned at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery on Friday August 7, 2020.

Dr. Grant was that beloved 3rd grade teacher, with a career spanning across the country for over 40 years. She retired from Meadowbrook Elementary in the Richmond County school system of Augusta, Georgia with 19 of those years. Alongside her beloved husband (USAFRet.) Rev. Dr. Wesley Grant Jr., they shared the gifts of their collective ministry in multiple capacities; Zone Pastors at Whole Life Ministries and for twenty years they worked in the WLM Prison Ministry at McCormick Correctional Institute, leading those incarcerated to Christ and growing them in the Lord. Dr. Grant leaves a legacy of faith as she was a fierce Prayer Warrior and Intercessor for people answering calls at WLM even until the Lord called her home.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years and three daughters – Cheri Harper, Roselyn (Thomas Miller) and Lesley Grant, as well as eight grandchildren and 3 great grands. A Homegoing celebration will be held Monday, August 17th, at 7 pm. at Whole Life Ministries here in Augusta, GA.

The Augusta Chronicle - August 17, 2020

